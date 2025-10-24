China Construction Bank to Host 2025 Q3 Results Presentation Online

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Construction Bank ( (HK:0939) ) has provided an update.

China Construction Bank has announced that it will hold its 2025 Third Quarter Results Presentation on October 30, 2025, via an online text interaction platform. This event aims to provide investors with a detailed understanding of the bank’s quarterly performance and business operations, with key executives available to address investor questions, highlighting the bank’s commitment to transparency and investor engagement.

More about China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation is a major financial institution in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in providing a comprehensive range of banking services including corporate banking, personal banking, and treasury operations. The bank is a significant player in the financial sector with a focus on both domestic and international markets.

