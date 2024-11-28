China Construction Bank Gains Strong Shareholder Support

China Construction Bank (HK:0939) has released an update.

China Construction Bank held its second extraordinary general meeting of 2024, where key resolutions, including the Interim Profit Distribution Plan, were approved with overwhelming support from shareholders. The meeting saw participation from 2,396 shareholders and proxies, representing approximately 79% of the bank’s total voting shares. This strong turnout and approval rate highlight the bank’s robust engagement with its investors.

