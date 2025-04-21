China Construction Bank CIO Resigns, Impacting Tech Strategy

China Construction Bank ( (HK:0939) ) has provided an announcement.

China Construction Bank Corporation announced the resignation of Mr. Jin Panshi as Chief Information Officer, effective April 21, 2025, due to age. During his tenure, Mr. Jin Panshi significantly contributed to the bank’s technological advancements, including IT strategic planning and fintech innovation, enhancing the bank’s digital transformation efforts.

More about China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB) is a major financial institution in China, primarily engaged in providing a wide range of banking services including corporate banking, personal banking, and treasury operations. It is one of the largest banks in the world by market capitalization and operates extensively in both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 7.25%

Average Trading Volume: 43,232

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $218.7B

For detailed information about 0939 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue