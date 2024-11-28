China Construction Bank Announces Interim Dividend for 2024

China Construction Bank (HK:0939) has released an update.

China Construction Bank has announced an interim cash dividend of RMB 0.197 per share for the first half of 2024, payable in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of 1.0818834292. The dividend will be distributed to shareholders on January 27, 2025, with specific tax rates applied based on residency and shareholder type. This development is poised to attract attention from investors keen on dividend returns and the bank’s financial performance.

