China Conch Venture Highlights Key Financial Report from Anhui Conch Cement

China Conch Venture Holdings ( (HK:0586) ) has issued an announcement.

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited announced that Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited has published its unaudited quarterly results for the nine months ending 30 September 2025. The report is significant as the Group’s profits are heavily reliant on its equity interests in Conch Holdings, which in turn holds a substantial stake in Conch Cement. This announcement is crucial for stakeholders as it highlights the financial performance of a key profit contributor to the Group.

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is a company with significant interests in the cement industry, primarily through its equity stake in Anhui Conch Holdings Co. Ltd. The Group derives a substantial portion of its profits from its investment in Conch Holdings, which holds a significant stake in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited.

