China Conch Venture Announces Director Resignation

An update from China Conch Venture Holdings ( (HK:0586) ) is now available.
China Conch Venture Holdings Limited announced the resignation of Academician Peng Suping as an independent non-executive director and as a member of its audit and remuneration and nomination committees, effective January 7, 2025. This decision aligns with the regulations governing part-time engagements for academicians in China, and the company expressed gratitude for Peng’s contributions during his tenure.
More about China Conch Venture Holdings
China Conch Venture Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in sectors that involve engineering and environmental management services. The company’s market focus includes providing innovative solutions in its industry.
YTD Price Performance: -0.12%
Average Trading Volume: 1,000
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: $1.46B
