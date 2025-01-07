China Conch Venture Announces Director Resignation

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

An update from China Conch Venture Holdings ( (HK:0586) ) is now available.

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited announced the resignation of Academician Peng Suping as an independent non-executive director and as a member of its audit and remuneration and nomination committees, effective January 7, 2025. This decision aligns with the regulations governing part-time engagements for academicians in China, and the company expressed gratitude for Peng’s contributions during his tenure.

More about China Conch Venture Holdings

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in sectors that involve engineering and environmental management services. The company’s market focus includes providing innovative solutions in its industry.

YTD Price Performance: -0.12%

Average Trading Volume: 1,000

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.46B

For detailed information about 0586 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.