China Conch Environment Protection Schedules 2025 EGM for Strategic Agreement Approval

China Conch Environment Protection Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0587) ) has shared an update.

China Conch Environment Protection Holdings Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for February 2025 to discuss and approve the 2025 Renewed Framework Agreement with Conch Cement. The meeting aims to ratify the proposed annual caps for connected transactions, signifying strategic alignment with Conch Cement and impacting the company’s future operations.

More about China Conch Environment Protection Holdings Ltd.

China Conch Environment Protection Holdings Limited operates within the environmental protection industry and is incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The company primarily focuses on sustainable practices and solutions, potentially involving collaborations with other industry entities like Conch Cement.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 595,242

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.32B

