China Conch Environment Protection Reports Subsidiary’s Q3 Financials

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Conch Environment Protection Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0587) ) has issued an announcement.

China Conch Environment Protection Holdings Ltd. announced the unaudited financial results of its subsidiary, Anhui Conch Environment Group, for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The subsidiary reported total assets of RMB 8,235.50 million and a net profit of RMB 33.16 million. This financial disclosure highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and its strategic focus on green financing, which may influence its market positioning and stakeholder perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0587) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Conch Environment Protection Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:0587 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Conch Environment Protection Holdings Ltd.

China Conch Environment Protection Holdings Ltd. operates in the environmental protection industry, focusing on sustainable solutions and services. The company is involved in the issuance of green medium-term notes in China, indicating a market focus on environmentally friendly financial instruments.

Average Trading Volume: 2,105,683

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.04B

For detailed information about 0587 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue