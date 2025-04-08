China Communications Services Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Initiatives

China Communications Services ( (HK:0552) ) has shared an update.

China Communications Services Corporation Limited has reported a significant increase in operating revenue, surpassing RMB150 billion, driven by strategic emerging businesses and technological innovation. The company plans to continue leveraging digital technologies to capitalize on market opportunities, supported by its controlling shareholder’s commitment not to reduce its shareholding in 2025. Additionally, the company is considering a share repurchase plan to boost investor confidence and aims to enhance investor relations through improved transparency and communication.

More about China Communications Services

China Communications Services Corporation Limited is a New Generation Integrated Smart Service Provider based in China. The company focuses on technological innovation and strategic emerging businesses, offering services in digital infrastructure, green and low-carbon solutions, smart cities, and emergency management and security.

YTD Price Performance: -14.56%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.76B

See more data about 0552 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue