China Communications Construction Co. Reports Strong Contract Growth in Q4 2024

China Communications Construction Co ( (HK:1800) ) just unveiled an update.

China Communications Construction Company Limited reported substantial growth in its new contracts for the fourth quarter of 2024, achieving a 7.30% increase compared to the previous year. The company’s strategic emphasis on emerging business markets led to a remarkable 46.43% increase in new contracts, notably in water conservancy, energy, and agriculture sectors, indicating a successful transformation and expansion of its business portfolio.

China Communications Construction Company Limited is a major player in the infrastructure development industry, focusing primarily on infrastructure construction, infrastructure design, dredging, and other related services. The company operates both domestically in China and in international markets, holding a significant market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 17,850

