China Communications Construction Co. Announces Leadership Changes at Upcoming EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Communications Construction Co ( (HK:1800) ) has issued an announcement.

China Communications Construction Company Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for July 23, 2025, to discuss proposed changes in its board of directors. The meeting will consider the appointments of Mr. Song Hailiang and Mr. Zhang Bingnan as executive directors, replacing Mr. Wang Tongzhou and Mr. Wang Haihuai, respectively. This change in leadership is expected to influence the company’s strategic direction and operational management.

More about China Communications Construction Co

China Communications Construction Company Limited is a major player in the construction industry, primarily focusing on infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and ports. The company is incorporated in the People’s Republic of China and operates with a market focus on large-scale infrastructure projects.

Average Trading Volume: 11,436,148

Current Market Cap: HK$138B

Learn more about 1800 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue