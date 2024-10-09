China Coal Energy Schedules Key Financial Meeting

China Coal Energy Co (HK:1898) has released an update.

China Coal Energy Co announced a board meeting scheduled for October 23, 2024, to review and approve its quarterly results for the first nine months of the year. The upcoming meeting will involve discussions pertaining to the financial performance of the company and its subsidiaries. This key gathering of the company’s leadership is expected to provide insights into the company’s recent financial trajectory.

