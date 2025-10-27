China Coal Energy Reports Decline in Q3 2025 Revenue and Profits

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from China Coal Energy Co ( (HK:1898) ) is now available.

In its third quarterly report for 2025, China Coal Energy reported a decline in operational revenue and profits compared to the previous year, with operational revenue down by 23.8% and total profit decreasing by 10.7% for the reporting period. Despite these declines, the company saw a slight increase in total assets and owners’ equity, indicating some resilience in its financial structure. The report highlights challenges in the coal industry, reflecting broader market conditions and potential impacts on stakeholders.

More about China Coal Energy Co

China Coal Energy Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the coal industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on coal production and related energy services, operating within the regulatory frameworks of the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 24.41%

Average Trading Volume: 18,919,275

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$177.6B

