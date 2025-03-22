China Coal Energy Co. Ltd. Reports 2024 Earnings

China Coal Energy Co Class H ( (CCOZF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information China Coal Energy Co Class H presented to its investors.

China Coal Energy Co. Ltd., a leading player in the coal mining and processing industry, is headquartered in Beijing, China, and operates in the production and sale of coal, coal-chemical products, and mining machinery, while also providing financial services within its group.

In its latest annual earnings report for the year ending December 31, 2024, China Coal Energy Co. Ltd. reported a slight decrease in revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company’s revenue was RMB189.399 billion, a 1.9% decline from 2023, and the profit attributable to equity holders fell by 10% to RMB18.156 billion.

Key financial metrics revealed that the company’s EBITDA decreased by 9.3% to RMB40.585 billion. Despite the declines, the company declared a final dividend of RMB0.258 per share, pending shareholder approval. The company’s total assets increased to RMB357.794 billion, indicating a stable financial position despite the challenges faced.

Looking ahead, China Coal Energy Co. Ltd. remains focused on navigating the complexities of the coal industry, aiming to stabilize its financial performance and maintain shareholder value amidst evolving market conditions.

