China Coal Energy Co Expands Stake in New Energy Company

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Coal Energy Co ( (HK:1898) ) has shared an announcement.

China Coal Energy Co, through its subsidiary Pingshuo Group, has announced the acquisition of a 30% equity interest in New Energy Company from Pingshuo Development Company for RMB114,930,000. This strategic move will make New Energy Company a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Coal Energy Co, potentially enhancing its capabilities and market positioning in the new energy sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1898) stock is a Hold with a HK$12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Coal Energy Co stock, see the HK:1898 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Coal Energy Co

China Coal Energy Co is involved in the new energy sector, focusing on new energy power generation, technical services, engineering management, and contract energy management. The company operates within the People’s Republic of China and aims to expand its market presence in the new energy industry.

YTD Price Performance: 24.41%

Average Trading Volume: 18,919,275

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$177.6B

For detailed information about 1898 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue