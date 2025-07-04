China CITIC Financial Asset Management Announces New Non-Executive Director Appointment

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2799) ) has issued an announcement.

China CITIC Financial Asset Management Co., Ltd. has announced the approval of Ms. Yuan Xin as a non-executive director by the National Financial Regulatory Administration. Ms. Yuan’s term will begin on July 2, 2025, for three years, and she is eligible for re-election. This appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s governance and strategic oversight.

More about China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. Class H

China CITIC Financial Asset Management Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial asset management sector.

Average Trading Volume: 96,049,741

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$100.3B

