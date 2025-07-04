China CITIC Financial Asset Management Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2799) ) has provided an update.

China CITIC Financial Asset Management Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The release also details the membership of five board committees, highlighting the roles and responsibilities of each director within these committees. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure of the company, which is crucial for stakeholders to understand the decision-making framework and oversight mechanisms in place.

