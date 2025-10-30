China CITIC Bank’s 2025 EGM Approves Interim Profit Distribution Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China CITIC Bank ( (HK:0998) ) has issued an announcement.

China CITIC Bank announced the successful conclusion of its Third Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of 2025, where a resolution regarding the interim profit distribution plan was passed. The meeting, which adhered to legal and regulatory standards, saw significant shareholder participation, with over 79% of voting shares represented. The resolution’s approval reflects strong shareholder support and is expected to positively impact the bank’s financial strategy and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0998) stock is a Buy with a HK$8.85 price target.

More about China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited operates in the banking industry, offering a range of financial services and products. It focuses on providing comprehensive banking solutions to its customers, including corporate and personal banking services.

Average Trading Volume: 32,350,433

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$456.5B

