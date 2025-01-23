China CITIC Bank Resumes Rights Issue Review Process

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

China CITIC Bank ( (HK:0998) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China CITIC Bank has announced a significant update regarding its rights issue process for existing A Shareholders. Due to a change in the accounting firm, the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) had suspended the review process, which has now been resumed following the bank’s re-engagement of KPMG Huazhen LLP as the audit institution. The bank has fulfilled the necessary conditions to resume the review, although approval from the SSE and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is still pending, leaving some uncertainty about the timeline for final consent. Stakeholders are advised to stay informed of the developments and associated investment risks.

More about China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited is a financial institution incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, specializing in banking services and products. The bank primarily focuses on offering a range of financial services to its shareholders and operates within the stock market sector, engaging in activities such as issuing rights shares.

YTD Price Performance: 3.73%

Average Trading Volume: 32,702

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $46.46B

