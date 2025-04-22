China CITIC Bank Appoints New President

China CITIC Bank ( (HK:0998) ) has shared an announcement.

China CITIC Bank has announced the official appointment of Mr. Lu Wei as its new President, following approval from the National Financial Regulatory Administration. This leadership change is expected to influence the bank’s strategic direction and operational focus, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited is a financial institution incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the banking industry, providing a range of financial products and services. The bank is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on serving both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 9.55%

Average Trading Volume: 13,967

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $52.58B

For a thorough assessment of 0998 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue