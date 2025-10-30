China CITIC Bank Announces Interim Dividend for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China CITIC Bank ( (HK:0998) ) has shared an update.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited has announced an interim dividend for the six months ending June 30, 2025, declaring a dividend of RMB 1.88 per 10 shares. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars by default, with an option for shareholders to receive it in RMB. The announcement includes details on the withholding tax applicable to non-resident shareholders, which varies depending on tax agreements between China and other countries. This dividend announcement reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to shareholder returns and may influence its market positioning by attracting investors interested in dividend income.

More about China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services and financial products. The company focuses on providing comprehensive financial solutions to its clients, including corporate and personal banking services, and is a significant player in the Chinese banking sector.

Average Trading Volume: 32,350,433

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$456.5B

