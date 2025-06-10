China Cinda Updates Final Dividend Details for 2024

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Cinda Asset Management Co ( (HK:1359) ) has issued an announcement.

China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. announced an update regarding its final cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2024. The dividend is set at RMB 0.2387 per 10 shares, with important dates including a shareholders’ approval on June 30, 2025, an ex-dividend date on July 3, 2025, and a payment date on August 22, 2025. The announcement also details withholding tax rates applicable to different categories of shareholders, highlighting the impact on non-resident and domestic investors. This update reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to shareholder returns and provides clarity on tax implications, which could influence investor decisions and market perceptions.

More about China Cinda Asset Management Co

China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on asset management. The company provides a range of services including distressed asset management, investment banking, and financial leasing, with a market focus on managing and resolving non-performing loans and distressed assets in China.

Average Trading Volume: 110,786,117

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$41.6B

