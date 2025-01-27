China Cinda Projects Significant Profit Decline Amid Strategic Shifts

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

China Cinda Asset Management Co ( (HK:1359) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. has issued a profit warning, forecasting a 40% to 50% decrease in net profit for the year ending December 31, 2024, compared to the previous year. This decline is attributed to the company’s strategic restructuring, industry condition shifts affecting its real estate investments, and market factors impacting equity investment income. Despite these challenges, the company remains committed to enhancing its operational quality and efficiency, maintaining robust risk management, and pursuing high-quality development in financial asset management.

More about China Cinda Asset Management Co

China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. is a financial asset management company based in the People’s Republic of China, specializing in distressed asset management. The company plays a significant role in financial services, focusing on real estate investment and management, and serves the real economy by leveraging its expertise in risk prevention and resolution.

YTD Price Performance: 4.00%

Average Trading Volume: 9,915

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.88B

