China Cinda Announces Interim Leadership Change

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

China Cinda Asset Management Co ( (HK:1359) ) has shared an announcement.

China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. announced the resignation of Mr. LIANG Qiang as President due to a change in work arrangement. The board has appointed Mr. ZHANG Weidong, the executive director and Chairman, to temporarily perform the duties of President starting June 18, 2025, until a new President is appointed. This interim leadership change may impact the company’s strategic direction and operational continuity.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1359) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.65 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Cinda Asset Management Co stock, see the HK:1359 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Cinda Asset Management Co

China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the asset management industry. It primarily focuses on managing distressed assets and providing financial services, with its market activities centered in China.

Average Trading Volume: 113,288,490

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$44.27B

Find detailed analytics on 1359 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.