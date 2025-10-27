China Chengtong’s Major Sale and Leaseback Deal with China Railway

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Chengtong Development Group Limited ( (HK:0217) ) has issued an update.

China Chengtong Development Group Limited, through its subsidiary Chengtong Financial Leasing, has entered into a significant sale and leaseback arrangement with China Railway Co-Lessees. This transaction involves purchasing and leasing back railway assets for two years, subject to shareholder approval and other conditions. The arrangement is considered a very substantial acquisition, exceeding 100% of the applicable percentage ratio, thus requiring notification and approval under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. A general meeting will be held to seek shareholder approval, with a circular to be dispatched by mid-November 2025.

More about China Chengtong Development Group Limited

China Chengtong Development Group Limited operates in the financial leasing industry, primarily focusing on providing leasing services through its subsidiary, Chengtong Financial Leasing. The company engages in sale and leaseback arrangements, targeting sectors such as railway construction.

YTD Price Performance: 6.48%

Average Trading Volume: 4,515,004

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$684.6M

