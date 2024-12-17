China Chengtong’s Major Sale and Leaseback Deal

China Chengtong Development Group Limited (HK:0217) has released an update.

China Chengtong Development Group Limited has entered into a significant sale and leaseback agreement through its subsidiary, Chengtong Financial Leasing, involving assets related to railway operations in Inner Mongolia. This arrangement, classified as a major transaction due to its financial magnitude, has already received shareholder approval without the need for a general meeting. The deal highlights the company’s strategic alignment with China National Railway Group Corporation and its focus on the transportation sector.

