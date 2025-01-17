China Chengtong Secures Major Leasing Agreement

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

China Chengtong Development Group Limited ( (HK:0217) ) has provided an announcement.

China Chengtong Development Group Limited, through its subsidiary Chengtong Financial Leasing, has entered into a Leased Assets Transfer Business Master Agreement with the Lessee to provide leasing services. The agreement is considered a major transaction under the Listing Rules, necessitating Shareholders’ approval due to its significant financial implications. Approval has been secured from the controlling shareholder, eliminating the need for a general meeting, and further details will be provided to Shareholders in a forthcoming circular.

China Chengtong Development Group Limited operates within the financial leasing industry, primarily providing leasing services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Chengtong Financial Leasing.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €78.63M

