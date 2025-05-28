China Chengtong Proposes Governance Enhancements

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Chengtong Development Group Limited ( (HK:0217) ) has issued an update.

China Chengtong Development Group Limited has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association, aiming to enhance corporate governance and clarify roles within its management team. The changes include refining board meeting procedures, adjusting the board’s size, and potentially implementing a general legal counsel system, subject to shareholder approval at the 2025 AGM.

China Chengtong Development Group Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, focusing on corporate governance and management within its operational framework.

YTD Price Performance: -16.36%

Average Trading Volume: 1,608,278

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$547.7M

