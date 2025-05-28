China Chengtong Development Group Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Chengtong Development Group Limited ( (HK:0217) ) has issued an announcement.

China Chengtong Development Group Limited announced its upcoming annual general meeting, which will address several key resolutions including the approval of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. The meeting will also consider granting the board the authority to allot and issue shares, with specific limitations on the number of shares that can be issued. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it outlines the company’s plans for governance and financial distribution, potentially impacting shareholder value and corporate strategy.

YTD Price Performance: -16.36%

Average Trading Volume: 1,608,278

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$547.7M

