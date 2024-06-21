China Castson 81 Finance Unanimous AGM Approval

China Internet Investment Finance Holdings Ltd. (HK:0810) has released an update.

At the Annual General Meeting held on June 21, 2024, China Castson 81 Finance Company Limited announced unanimous shareholder approval for all proposed resolutions, including the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and authorization of share dealings. The resolutions encompassed director remunerations and re-appointing RSM Hong Kong as the auditor, as well as granting mandates to issue and purchase additional company shares. This unanimous support reflects a strong shareholder consensus on the company’s management and strategic direction.

