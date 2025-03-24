China Castson 81 Finance Reports Increased Losses in 2024 Financial Results

China Internet Investment Finance Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0810) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Castson 81 Finance Company Limited has announced its audited consolidated results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The company reported a significant decrease in gross proceeds from operations, falling to HK$23,652,000 from HK$71,754,000 in the previous year. The total revenue was HK$328,000, with a notable net loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss amounting to HK$10,445,000, compared to a gain of HK$13,030,000 in 2023. The company experienced a loss from operations of HK$21,585,000, which is a substantial increase from the previous year’s loss of HK$6,282,000. This financial performance reflects challenges in the company’s operations and may impact its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about China Internet Investment Finance Holdings Ltd.

China Castson 81 Finance Company Limited operates within the financial sector, focusing on financial assets and investments. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -19.14%

Average Trading Volume: 7,322,487

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$28.68M

Find detailed analytics on 0810 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com