China Carbon Neutral Group Grants 20 Million Share Options

The latest announcement is out from China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited ( (HK:1372) ).

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited has announced the grant of a total of 20 million share options to five eligible participants within the company. This move, effective from January 23, 2025, is part of its Share Option Scheme and aims to incentivize key personnel, including executive directors and senior management, by offering them the opportunity to subscribe to new ordinary shares. The share options have a validity period of three years and are subject to approval by Independent Non-executive Directors, reflecting the company’s strategic commitment to aligning leadership interests with shareholder value. This development may enhance the company’s competitive positioning by retaining talent and potentially influencing its market performance.

More about China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited

YTD Price Performance: -11.67%

Average Trading Volume: 3,176,258

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$142M

