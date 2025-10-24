China Carbon Neutral Development Group Schedules 2025 AGM with Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited ( (HK:1372) ) just unveiled an update.

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 26, 2025. Key agenda items include the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and authorization for the board to manage directors’ remuneration and auditor appointments. Additionally, a special resolution will be considered to empower the directors to issue shares, subject to certain conditions. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it outlines the company’s governance and strategic direction for the coming year.

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited operates within the environmental sustainability sector, focusing on carbon neutrality initiatives. The company is involved in projects and services aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable development.

Average Trading Volume: 10,585,368

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$778M

