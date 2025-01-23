China Carbon Neutral Development Group Announces Directorship Changes

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited ( (HK:1372) ) has issued an announcement.

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited has announced significant changes in its directorship. Mr. Cao Ming has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the audit committee, while Mr. Wang Anyuan has resigned due to personal career arrangements. Additionally, Mr. Wang Guangzu has been appointed as an alternate director to Mr. Geng Zhiyuan. These changes are expected to impact the company’s governance and may influence its strategic direction in promoting carbon neutrality initiatives.

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited operates in the environmental sector, focusing on carbon neutrality and sustainable development. The company engages in activities that promote green financial services and innovative green finance solutions, aligning with the principles of sustainable asset management.

YTD Price Performance: -11.67%

Average Trading Volume: 3,176,258

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$142M

