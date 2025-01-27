China Carbon Neutral Development Group Announces Changes in Directorship

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An announcement from China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited ( (HK:1372) ) is now available.

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited announced changes in its directorship, appointing Mr. Geng Zhiyuan as a Non-executive Director and Ms. Qiao Yanlin as an Independent Non-executive Director. Their director fees have been set at HK$600,000 and HK$360,000 per annum, respectively, reflecting their qualifications and market conditions. This strategic leadership change aims to strengthen the company’s governance as it continues to focus on its carbon neutrality objectives.

More about China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited operates in the environmental sector, focusing on carbon neutrality initiatives. The company is engaged in activities aimed at reducing carbon footprints and sustainable development.

YTD Price Performance: -11.67%

Average Trading Volume: 3,229,725

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$142M

