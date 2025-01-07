China Bright Culture Group Reports Expected Reduction in 2024 Losses

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

China Bright Culture Group ( (HK:1859) ) has shared an update.

China Bright Culture Group has announced a significant reduction in its financial losses for the year 2024, attributing the improvement to the absence of one-off impairments and write-offs recorded in 2023. The company expects a substantial decrease in consolidated loss, with potential profitability if certain expenses are excluded, although trading of its shares remains suspended.

More about China Bright Culture Group

China Bright Culture Group operates in the media industry, specializing in the production and distribution of cultural content, including television programs and other media-related investments.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$128M

