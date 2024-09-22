China Bright Culture Group Announces Board Update

China Bright Culture Group (HK:1859) has released an update.

China Bright Culture Group has announced changes to its Board of Directors and the composition of its Board committees. The update includes confirmation of executive and non-executive roles, with Mr. SU Lei serving as Chairman and Executive Director. The company’s board committees, covering Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, have also been detailed with their respective member assignments.

For further insights into HK:1859 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.