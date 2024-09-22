China Bright Announces Director Resignation

China Bright Culture Group (HK:1859) has released an update.

China Bright Culture Group has announced the resignation of Mr. WANG Daotie as a non-executive Director and member of the Audit Committee, effective from 20 September 2024, due to personal career development reasons. The company expressed gratitude for Mr. Wang’s contributions and has reminded shareholders that trading of its shares remains suspended since March 2023, pending the fulfillment of resumption guidance from the Stock Exchange.

