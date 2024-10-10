China Bozza Announces Website Change for Stakeholders

China Bozza Development Holdings Limited (HK:1069) has released an update.

China Health Technology Group Holding Company Limited, also known as China Bozza Development Holdings Limited, has announced a change in its official website from ‘www.caflc.co’ to ‘www.01069.com.cn’, effective 10 October 2024. All company announcements and documents will henceforth be accessible on the new website, ensuring stakeholders are well-informed on the latest developments.

