China Boton Group Reports Mid-Year Financial Stability

China Boton Group Co., Ltd. (HK:3318) has released an update.

China Boton Group Co., Ltd. has disclosed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial results for the first half of 2024, revealing slight adjustments in total assets and equity compared to the end of 2023. The report, reviewed by the company’s Audit Committee, shows a modest increase in non-current assets, while current assets have seen a decrease. Overall, the company’s financial position remains robust with total equity experiencing a slight rise.

For further insights into HK:3318 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.