China Boton Group Announces Change in Cayman Islands Share Registrar

China Boton Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:3318) ) has shared an update.

China Boton Group Company Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced a change in its principal share registrar and transfer office effective from December 31, 2024. The new principal registrar and transfer office is Vistra (Cayman) Limited, located in Grand Cayman. The company’s branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong remain unchanged, indicating a strategic adjustment in their administrative operations without impacting their Hong Kong office.

More about China Boton Group Co., Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -0.69%

Average Trading Volume: 133,008

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.56B

