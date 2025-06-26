China Boqi Announces Key Connected Transactions for Yangxi Facilities

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. ( (HK:2377) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. announced a series of continuing connected transactions related to the Yangxi Facilities, including an EPC contract and various operation and maintenance agreements. These transactions, which require approval from independent shareholders, are significant due to their scale and the need to comply with Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, impacting the company’s financial and operational strategies.

More about China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd.

China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating primarily in the environmental sector. The company focuses on providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as operation and maintenance services for environmental facilities, particularly in the energy sector.

Average Trading Volume: 77,194

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$708.7M

