China Bohai Bank Announces 2024 AGM with Key Resolutions

China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9668) ) has provided an announcement.

China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 18, 2025, in Tianjin, China. The AGM will address several key resolutions, including the approval of the 2024 financial reports, profit distribution, and financial budget for 2025. The meeting will also cover the re-appointment of external auditors and the remuneration and incentive assessments for the chairman. These discussions and decisions are crucial for the bank’s strategic planning and operational alignment for the upcoming year.

More about China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. Class H

China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the banking industry. The bank provides a range of financial services and products, focusing on serving the financial needs of its clients in China.

Average Trading Volume: 4,213,800

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$16.52B

