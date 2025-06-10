China BlueChemical Engages in Significant Structured Deposit Transactions

Confident Investing Starts Here:
The latest announcement is out from China BlueChemical ( (HK:3983) ).
China BlueChemical has entered into a series of structured deposit agreements with the Bank of China (BOC) Hainan Branch, totaling RMB850 million. These transactions, which involve self-owned funds, are classified as discloseable under Hong Kong Listing Rules due to their aggregated transaction amounts exceeding 5% of applicable percentage ratios. This strategic financial maneuver is expected to enhance the company’s liquidity management while adhering to regulatory requirements.
More about China BlueChemical
China BlueChemical is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the chemical industry. It focuses on producing and distributing chemical products and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Average Trading Volume: 5,642,783
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$8.81B
