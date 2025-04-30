China Best Group Grants 92 Million Share Options to Employees

China Best Group Holding Limited ( (HK:0370) ) has shared an update.

China Best Group Holding Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced the granting of 92,000,000 share options to 12 eligible employees under its Share Option Scheme. This move, effective from April 30, 2025, allows employees to subscribe to ordinary shares at an exercise price of HK$1.04 per share, with a vesting period ranging from 12 to 30 months. The grant aims to incentivize employees and align their interests with the company’s growth objectives.

More about China Best Group Holding Limited

YTD Price Performance: 281.48%

Average Trading Volume: 13,231

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €231.8M

