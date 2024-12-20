China Best Group Announces Change in Bermuda Registrar

China Best Group Holding Limited (HK:0370) has released an update.

China Best Group Holding Limited has announced a change in its principal share registrar and transfer office in Bermuda, effective from December 31, 2024. The new registrar will be Conyers Corporate Services (Bermuda) Limited. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and enhance shareholder services.

