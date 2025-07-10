China Beidahuang Faces Legal Challenge Over Director Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0039) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited is facing legal action initiated by a shareholder, Wang Zili, against the company and certain directors. The lawsuit challenges the validity of a board meeting and subsequent director appointments, alleging breaches of director duties. The company is seeking legal advice and will update stakeholders on significant developments.

