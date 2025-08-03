China Beidahuang Announces Board Composition Amid Legal Restraints

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0039) ) is now available.

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The company’s board committees are chaired by Mr. Chen Zhifeng, who serves on the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees. Additionally, a legal order from the High Court of Hong Kong has restrained certain individuals from acting as directors until further notice, indicating potential legal challenges impacting the company’s governance.

More about China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 8,998,498

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$747.5M

