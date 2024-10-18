China Baoli Technologies Boosts Shareholder Stake with New Issuance

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. (HK:0164) has released an update.

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. has completed the issuance of 9,756,096 new shares at HK$0.41 each, raising approximately HK$1.9 million after expenses. The new shares have significantly increased the First Subscriber’s stake from 0.7646% to 4.7908%. The company aims to use the proceeds for designated purposes as outlined in their previous announcement.

For further insights into HK:0164 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.