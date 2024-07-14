China Baoli Announces New Convertible Bonds

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. (HK:0164) has released an update.

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. has announced the successful negotiation of four separate subscription agreements on July 12, 2024, for the issuance of convertible bonds totaling HK$6,000,000. These bonds can be converted into a combined total of 1,500,000 shares at an initial price of HK$4.00 per share, which is about 1.52% of the enlarged total number of shares. The net proceeds, estimated at HK$5,500,000 after expenses, are earmarked for the repayment of liabilities and covering operational costs.

For further insights into HK:0164 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.